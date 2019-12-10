WWE News: Dana Brooke makes promise to Batista after Hall of Fame announcement
WWE has confirmed that Batista will be inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame alongside nWo quartet Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.
Over the last few weeks, Batista has exchanged flirty messages with SmackDown Superstar Dana Brooke on social media, with the two seemingly set to go on a date in the near future.
Writing on Twitter after the Hall of Fame announcement, Brooke said she will immediately start looking for something to wear at the ceremony, while she promised to spoil Batista after she buys new clothes for their date and WrestleMania 36 weekend.
How did the Batista and Dana Brooke romance begin?
After Batista took to Twitter in November to reveal that he is single again, Dana Brooke replied by teasing that they had already discussed a potential date.
Since then, “The Animal” has sent lots of flirty pictures and messages to the former Titus Worldwide member on Twitter, and Brooke said on WWE Network show The Bump that she would be willing to let WWE film their upcoming date.
The romance has even become a part of a WWE storyline, with Drake Maverick questioning why Brooke would prefer to date somebody like Batista instead of him.