WWE News: Dana Brooke responds to her boyfriend passing away

Dana Brooke has broken her silence about the death of her boyfriend.

Dana Brooke issued a statement regarding the death of her boyfriend

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Dana Brooke has issued a statement regarding the death of her boyfriend, Dallas McCarver. Dana posted a picture on Instagram and wrote a long statement as a caption. You can see her post below.

Later, Dana announced that she was setting up a non-profit named Dallas McCarver Foundation. The foundation and the Go Fund Me campaign aims to help under privileged children. The WWE superstar also wrote that McCarver loved children, which was her motive behind setting up the foundation.

In case you did not know…

Dallas McCarver passed away on August 22, 2017. He was a body builder and as of now, the conclusion is that he died after choking on food.

He was found unconscious in his home in Florida on Monday by a friend. He was a well-known name in the bodybuilding circuit and had finished eighth in 2016 My Olympia competition.

The heart of the matter

In the Instagram post, Dana Brook pours out her heart and explains how she felt about the unfortunate death. She concluded her statement by saying that she would start a non-profit and a memorial service. Dana’s fans also showed their support with some warm messages in the comment section.

What’s next?

Dana was an active performer on the Monday Night Raw roster ahead of the death. No official announcement has been made regarding her immediate future. She might take some time off to deal with the loss but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Author’s take

The fact that Dana set up a non-profit organization deserves respect. We hope that the foundation helps many children in the future and turn out to be a huge success.

We at Sportskeeda send our thoughts to Dana Brooke as well as the family and friends of Dallas McCarver.

