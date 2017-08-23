Write an article Search Sportskeeda

WWE News: Dana Brooke responds to her boyfriend passing away

Dana Brooke has broken her silence about the death of her boyfriend.

by Renjith Ravindran @Midcard_Smark
News 23 Aug 2017, 17:09 IST

Dana Brooke issued a statement regarding the death of her boyfriend

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Dana Brooke has issued a statement regarding the death of her boyfriend, Dallas McCarver. Dana posted a picture on Instagram and wrote a long statement as a caption. You can see her post below.

❤️So here it goes, I'll try & be short-- aug 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE- MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family-- the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!! Dallas would always tell me "just keep swimming his little pengutimous (hippo mixed with penguin)" he would tell everyone the same -- just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!! Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn't see him for that .. I saw him for HIM AND HIS HEART!! He is the best individual I have ever met-- my ying to my yang.. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I'd say it!! We had it all figured out - new WWE superstar "Big country" & "country strong" mixed tag team!!! -- you were my life , you are my life, I still smell u and feel ur presence, NEVER LEAVE MY SIDE -- like I have always asked; and u said NO NEVER Mrs. McCarver -- I had your back and I knew you had mine!! Your our angel-- STAYED TUNED FOR A NONPROFIT I have started -- and as well as a memorial service as details will be out soon! #rip #myangel #mydallas #dallasmccarver #dteam #raw #ifbb #bodybuilding #losingalovedone #myheart #wwe #justkeepswimming #soulmate #swolemate #bestfriend #love #pray #faith #staystrong

A post shared by ashasebera Dana Brooke WWE (@ashasebera_danabrooke) on

Later, Dana announced that she was setting up a non-profit named Dallas McCarver Foundation. The foundation and the Go Fund Me campaign aims to help under privileged children. The WWE superstar also wrote that McCarver loved children, which was her motive behind setting up the foundation.

In case you did not know…

Dallas McCarver passed away on August 22, 2017. He was a body builder and as of now, the conclusion is that he died after choking on food.

He was found unconscious in his home in Florida on Monday by a friend. He was a well-known name in the bodybuilding circuit and had finished eighth in 2016 My Olympia competition.

The heart of the matter

In the Instagram post, Dana Brook pours out her heart and explains how she felt about the unfortunate death. She concluded her statement by saying that she would start a non-profit and a memorial service. Dana’s fans also showed their support with some warm messages in the comment section.

What’s next?

Dana was an active performer on the Monday Night Raw roster ahead of the death. No official announcement has been made regarding her immediate future. She might take some time off to deal with the loss but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Author’s take

The fact that Dana set up a non-profit organization deserves respect. We hope that the foundation helps many children in the future and turn out to be a huge success.

We at Sportskeeda send our thoughts to Dana Brooke as well as the family and friends of Dallas McCarver. 

