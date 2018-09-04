Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Dana Brooke reveals reason behind quitting Titus Worldwide

Daniel Wood
News
2.30K   //    04 Sep 2018, 20:22 IST

Dana Brooke has had enough!
Dana Brooke has had enough!

What's the story?

Following her tag team match with Ember Moon against Bayley and Sasha Banks otherwise known as the Boss 'N' Hug Connection, Dana Brooke seemingly walked out on Titus Worldwide. Now she's revealed why.

In case you didn't know...

There have been rumors circulating of a split in Titus Worldwide following a few weeks of teased dissension between the trio. The speculation suggested that Apollo Crews was going to break away from Titus O'Neil and take Dana Brooke with him as his manager.

However, after Dana Brooke and Ember Moon lost their match on Raw when Titus and Apollo distracted her, the two men in Titus Worldwide tried to console Dana who reacted angrily and walked off without them. Suggesting that actually, it would be Dana leaving the team behind on her own.

The heart of the matter

Following the dramatic walkout, Titus Worldwide's presumably former statistician Dana Brooke took to Twitter to voice her frustrations and reveal why she walked out on her stablemates.

It seems that Brooke has grown tired of Apollo and Titus bickering and pulling her in different directions so she is going to just do things without the distraction that is them. I can't say I blame her as they did cost her and Ember the match on Monday.

What's next?

There is still time for this storyline to play out as has been rumored with Apollo winning Dana Brooke over and winning her as his manager. Perhaps this could even lead to a singles match between Titus and Apollo?

Personally, I'd prefer Dana Brooke get a bit of a singles push on her own as she has barely been given the opportunity to wrestle since joining Titus Worldwide. This is a shame as I think she's a much better wrestler than people give her credit for!

Do you think Dana Brooke did the right thing walking out on Titus Worldwide? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Daniel Wood
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
