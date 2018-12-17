×
WWE News: Daniel Cormier at TLC PPV

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
696   //    17 Dec 2018, 08:18 IST

Will Daniel Cormier set up his fight with Brock Lensar tonight?
What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is currently working on a deal to face UFC's Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. It seems that Cormier decided to pay a visit to Lesnar's home, as he's apparently at WWE TLC.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has been working to get back into the world of mixed martial arts for a while now. Last year, Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt in his return to the UFC. However, Lesnar was immediately popped for an undisclosed ban substance, that would suspend him from the sport. Lesnar would end up retiring by the end of 2017.

However, Lesnar jumped back into the testing pool earlier this year and showed up after Daniel Cormier won the UFC Heavyweight Championship from Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. Lesnar seemed to challenge Cormier, and since then, we've gotten confirmation of a future super fight between the two, though we don't know when.

Cormier also revealed that he'll be competing in a tryout as a commentator for the WWE after his retirement, which is scheduled to take place in early 2019.

The heart of the matter

WrestleZone reported earlier today that Daniel Cormier is in fact in attendance at the WWE's TLC event tonight. While we haven't yet seen Cormier show up, we could very well see him appear on the screen before the night is over. If Cormier and Lesnar are finally setting up for their fight, the best way to start that would be to show up at Lesnar's house tonight.

Aside from that, Cormier could be getting ready for his post-retirement career as an on-screen personality for the WWE.

What's next?

While we still don't know when it will happen, Cormier will face Brock Lesnar before he retires. The dual-champion has already sealed his destiny as a UFC Hall of Famer, but a victory over Brock Lesnar would add to his already impressive legacy.

