WWE News: Daniel Cormier Calls Out Brock Lesnar At UFC 230

"Bring the Universal Championship with you!"

What's the story?

Daniel Cormier retained the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 230 and had some interesting words for the WWE Universal Champion.

Cormier told Brock Lesnar to bring the Universal Title to their fight next year in his post-fight interview.

In case you didn't know...

After Cormier won the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 226, he called Lesnar down to the ring and the two had a brief confrontation ending in Lesnar announcing his intention to fight Cormier in 2019.

Lesnar would later end his retirement and re-entered the USADA testing pool to qualify to fight next year.

The heart of the matter

Cormier faced Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 and dominated majority of the fight.

Lewis spent most of the first round on his back, but started the second round connecting with some shots to Cormier's face.

Cormier would wrestle Lewis back to the ground before locking in a rear naked choke to win via tapout, becoming the first man to defend the UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Championships.

After the fight, Cormier was asked about his expected bout against Lesnar and told the champion to bring the Universal title with him so he can feel like a "WWE Superstar."

Lesnar won the Universal Championship this past Friday at Crown Jewel by defeating Braun Strowman in under four minutes.

With his victory last Friday, Lesnar became the first man to win the Universal Championship twice - three months after his record-setting title reign ended at the hands of Roman Reigns.

What's next?

Lesnar is expected to hold the championship at least until the Royal Rumble, but could end up unable to compete at the event.

UFC 233 will take place on Saturday January 26, 2019 - one day before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Clearly Dana White and Vince McMahon either have a plan or need to start making one.