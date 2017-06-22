From The WWE Rumor Mill: Darren Young and Tomasso Ciampa are currently training for their in-ring returns

Both superstars are recovering from pretty serious injuries.

by Rohit Relan News 22 Jun 2017, 06:57 IST

Tomasso Ciampa has promised to return and be the most dangerous man in all of NXT

What’s the story?

According to PWInsider, Darren Young of the Raw brand and Tomasso Ciampa of NXT are currently in Birmingham, Alabama where they are training to recover from their respective injuries. Young is rehabilitating from a hyperextended elbow whereas Ciampa is recovering from an ankle and knee injuries.

In case you didn't know...

Darren Young suffered a horrific elbow injury in one of the matches Main Event where he partnered with Sin Cara to take on the team of Primo and Epico. After Young suffered the injury, the referee halted the match and declared the Colon Brothers as the victors.

Tomasso Ciampa suffered an ankle injury at a live event which was further aggravated in his ladder match against the Authors of Pain. In addition to the ankle injury, Ciampa admitted on NXT that he also hurt his knee at the last NXT Takeover show.

The heart of the matter

WWE tends to send their severely injured superstars to Birmingham for rehabilitation. John Cena, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are few of the names who went under the knife at “The Magic City” and also carried out all the procedures required post their respective surgeries there itself. It is believed that WWE has placed a special medical team in Birmingham who are dedicated to assisting the concerns of their employees.

According to PWInsider, the former NXT Tag Team Champion Tomasso Ciampa and the former Nexus member Darren Young are currently in Birmingham, AL where they are following proper therapy and medication to accelerate the healing process. Both superstars are expected to return to the ring in near future.

What’s next?

The initial diagnosis of Young’s injury indicated that he will not be able to compete for at least six months after the surgery. Since Young got injured in January of this year, we can expect him to be cleared soon.

The amount of time Ciampa will face on the sidelines is undisclosed.

Author’s Take

It is good to learn that both men are following rigorous routines to get back to their peak fitness. One cannot wait for Tomasso Ciampa's return to the yellow brand as it would lead to the beginning of his program with his former tag team partner Johnny Gargano.

As of now, there are no prior indications about the role that Darren Young will play upon his return but it seems like he won’t be getting any serious push on the red brand. Although, I can envision him joining Miz’s entourage or signing with the Titus brand in the future.