WWE News: Darren Young names which Superstar took the Gut Check the worst

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 61 // 27 Aug 2019, 00:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Darren Young spoke with Fightful

While speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Fred Rosser who wrestled in WWE under the moniker of Darren Young, revealed who took the Gut Check the worst.

The Gut Check, you'll lose your lunch, because knees to the stomach isn't a good feeling. It's a vicious looking maneuver, but it's not something that's going to hurt you permanently. In wrestling you have some good dance partners, and some not so good dance partners.

You have some people that will take it kind of s****y. I don't want to mention any names... Alberto Del Rio. There's some people who can take it really well, and some people who just dead weight you.

You can catch Fightful's full interview with Rosser below.

Rosser also spoke about not being allowed to use the Crossface Chicken Wing for fear of hurting one Superstar.

I was told to use the Cobra Clutch. If I wanted to have Sgt Slaughter as my life coach, then I would have wrote up a script and presented it to Vince (McMahon) as my life coach. Who I love and helped me over the years as an extra. But Bob Backlund and I had a relationship outside the ring from doing appearances. He's energetic like me, does his signings standing up just like me.

I was told I couldn't use the Crossface Chickenwing because it was a dangerous hold. I said I could do it and was told 'try doing that on Randy Orton, who has shoulder issues in the past.' I know how to apply it without hurting anyone.

Rosser then found out someone else had been given the go-ahead to use the move.

Advertisement

I knew in the back of my mind that it was being saved for someone. Weeks later I walk into a live event and Miz says to me 'I just watched NXT and I just saw Asuka doing the Crossface Chickenwing!' I yelled 'motherf***er, I knew it!' and I walked out. I knew they were holding it for someone.

I also recently had the pleasure of chatting with Fred Rosser on Episode 4 of Dropkick DiSKussions. We spoke about his WWE career, an awkward interaction with a Hall of Famer, aspirations of wrestling in AEW of NJPW, and how WWE broke his heart after his release.

You can watch the entire interview below.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!