WWE News: Darren Young showcases his improved physique

Darren Young shows off his chiselled body.

Young showed off his body transformation on Instagram

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Darren Young showcased his improved physique in a couple of recent posts on Instagram. The former Tag Team champion also compared his new photos to his older ones.

In case you didn't know...

Young has been out of action due to an elbow injury for nearly seven months now. He picked up the injury back in January 2017 in a 'Main Event' match where he teamed up with Sin Cara to face Epico and Primo. Recently, Young started training once again in the WWE Performance Centre and revealed that he is recovering well.

The heart of the matter

Darren Young has followed the footpaths of reigning WWE champion Jinder Mahal by transforming his physique. Earlier, Mahal developed a chiselled body after his return to WWE, and Young seems to be doing something similar. He looks to be in perfect shape, judging from the pictures that he posted.

What’s next?

It will be a matter of time before Young gets back into a WWE ring. He was expected to be out for around six months, and we're already past this point. Meanwhile, his newly toned physique might not get him a big push, but he can make some waves in the mid-card.

Author’s take

While Young returning is an exciting prospect, the way in which WWE uses him will be a major concern. He has been mismanaged by the creative team on numerous occasions.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com