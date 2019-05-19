WWE News: Dasha Fuentes reveals the 'series of events' that got her fired

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 926 // 19 May 2019, 14:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dasha Fuentes is no longer with WWE

What's the story?

WWE backstage interviewer Dasha Fuentes announced in April 2019 that she had been released by the company.

Speaking to WSVN-TV's Chris Van Vliet, she has revealed the reason that she was given for her departure.

In case you didn't know…

Dasha Fuentes signed a WWE developmental contract after attending the same tryout as future Superstars Nia Jax, Dash Wilder and Riddick Moss in December 2013.

After making her in-ring debut at an NXT live event in April 2015, she took a similar path to JoJo Offerman by stepping away from the squared circle to become a backstage interviewer and ring announcer in NXT.

From 2016-2019, she was often seen interviewing WWE’s top Superstars on the main roster, usually on SmackDown Live, while she also worked as a host at untelevised live events.

She last appeared on WWE television on the April 1, 2019 episode of Raw – one week before WrestleMania 35 – and later announced that she had left the company.

The heart of the matter

Dasha Fuentes’ last on-screen interview came when she asked Roman Reigns if, with no Shield by his side, he has what it takes to face Drew McIntyre one-on-one at WrestleMania 35.

There was a brief slip-up where she mentioned that Reigns accepted McIntyre's "match", as opposed to "challenge", but it did not seem like a big deal.

During her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Fuentes recalled what happened next (quotes via Fightful):

Advertisement

“They called me on a Tuesday and I was told 'After the events that occurred on Monday Night Raw, we are taking you off TV and you're not going to WrestleMania'. I literally went back and I watched the interview and there a tiny little blip that happened but it was live, it was with Roman and I figured it was a pretty good interview and I could see the growth and consistency that was happening from week to week. So I was like 'Series of events?' and I was just taken aback.”

Fuentes thought she might move back to NXT as a ring announcer, but she received a call the day after WrestleMania 35 informing her that she had been fired.

“I was told I'd get a call the next week and told what was going on. Well, the following Monday after WrestleMania I got a call that lasted literally like a minute and a half and they said 'We're letting you go' and I was like 'Well, thanks for five years and that's it.”

What's next?

Moving forward, Dasha Fuentes added that she hopes to host shows on a larger network scale all over the world, while she also plans to start her own YouTube channel.

It is worth noting that the 45-minute interview was largely positive, with Fuentes showing a lot more personality than she did during her time as a backstage interviewer.