WWE News: Date for the RAW-exclusive TLC 2017 announced

For the first time since its inception, TLC won't be held in December.

TLC 2017 will feature the roster of the Red brand

What’s the story?

WWE has shifted their annual TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view from December to October. The venue of this year’s event, Minneapolis’ Target Center, has announced that the event will be taking place on October 22nd, 2017 and the tickets will be on sale, starting this Friday.

Below is the tweet:

Just announced: @WWE TLC PAY-PER-VIEW on Sun, Oct 22! 1st PPV in the Twin Cities in 2+ years! On sale Fri at 10am. https://t.co/uXllld4Wvn pic.twitter.com/kdy1UrJYHS — Target Center (@TargetCenterMN) June 19, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

This year’s WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view will be the ninth edition of the event. Last year, it took place on 4th December and featured the superstars of Smackdown Live.

The heart of the matter

In 2009, the TLC pay-per-view came into existence to replace WWE's annual event Armageddon. Since it's inception, WWE has mainly used TLC as a joint pay-per-view for both RAW and Smackdown.

As the name of the event indicates, TLC is famous for featuring tables, ladders, chairs and even stars, in what is one of the most dangerous match stipulations in WWE – Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

Unlike the previous year, the upcoming Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view has been announced as an exclusive to the RAW brand.

What's next?

TLC has been WWE’s pay-per-view for the month of December in the last few years, hence now the question arises about the event that will be used as its replacement.

Author's take

Personally, I don’t have that much interest in TLC 2017 being shifted to October. I am more interested about the pay-per-view that will be replacing TLC.

There are rumours circulating around social media that an event named Winter Slam will come into existence this year. So what do you guys think? Will WWE bring back an old school pay-per-view or will there be a brand new show with a cringeworthy name like ‘Great Balls of Fire’?