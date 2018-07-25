WWE News: Dave Meltzer awards five-star rating to yet another WWE NXT match

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.53K // 25 Jul 2018, 04:10 IST

Tyler Bate throwing the towel for Moustache Moutain

What’s the story?

Following an outstanding NXT Tag Team Championship match between Moustache Mountain and The Undisputed Era, The Wrestling Observer’s respected journalist Dave Meltzer has awarded yet another five-star rating to WWE NXT.

In case you didn’t know…

After losing the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles to Moustache Mountain during the WWE UK Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK, the duo of Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly were on course to becoming a two-time WWE NXT Tag Team Champion on last week’s WWE NXT.

Having initially formed their alliance at TakeOver: New Orleans, Strong and O’Reilly have been a force to be reckoned with as champions, given the fact that the two men have been hugely successful in defending the NXT Tag Team Titles almost on every single occasion.

The heart of the matter

WWE has now scored their fourth five-star Observer rating of the year, with Dave Meltzer recently awarding full five stars to the NXT Tag Team Titles match between Moustache Mountain and Undisputed Era on last week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The rematch between the two teams subsequently turned out to be better than the first bout at the Royal Albert Hall and throughout the contest, The Undisputed Era took their heel-mannerism to a whole new level by brutally destroying Trent Seven’s knee and eventually forcing his partner Tyler Bate to throw in the towel on behalf of The Moustache Mountain.

This match between The Undisputed Era and The Moustache Mountain now follows up Johnny Gargano vs Andrade “Cien” Almas from TakeOver: Philadelphia, Gargano vs Ciampa, and the first-ever NXT North American Championship match from TakeOver: New Orleans to receive a five-star rating from Meltzer.

What’s next?

Now that The Undisputed Era has regained the NXT Tag Team Titles and are two-time champions, the team of O’Reilly and Strong now have the uphill task of overcoming Moustache Mountain once again at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event.

Which feud do you think has the potential of culminating into the next five-star match? Tell us in the comments below!