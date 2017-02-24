WWE News: Dave Meltzer claims Shane McMahon vs. Undertaker was WrestleMania 32's biggest draw

WM 32 pulled in well over 97,000 fans.

Shane vs Taker certainly came out of nowhere

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer has claimed that the Shane McMahon vs. the Undertaker Hell in a Cell match from WrestleMania 32 was the biggest draw for the event. The showcase of the immortals pulled in well over 97,000 fans, with Shane vs. Taker being added to the card in late February in order to try and boost the numbers.

In case you didn't know...

Originally, the plan was for The Undertaker to finally take on John Cena at the AT&T Stadium. Unfortunately, Cena suffered an injury and was unable to compete at the event, opening the door for a range of different possibilities. However, nobody was quite expecting what actually happened with Shane returning to the WWE for the first time in seven years.

The heart of the matter

During one of his daily sessions answering Twitter questions, Meltzer was asked which match was responsible for selling the most tickets at WrestleMania 32. He responded with ‘Taker vs. Shane, however, he failed to go into any real detail as to whether or not that was pure speculation or an informed opinion.

What's next?

We'll likely hear even more about this as the weeks go on, with more and more fans wanting to know the specifics behind the issue. Given the random nature of the bout last year, we can't imagine that there will be any more matches of this nature on the WM33 card in Orlando, but as the WWE always say - never say never.

Sportskeeda's take

It's not surprising to hear this, especially considering that the other main match on the card was Triple H vs. Roman Reigns, which nobody really wanted to see. We'd like to hear Meltzer explain a little bit more about this, but we understand that there's only so many characters you can cram into a Tweet.

When it comes to this year's ‘Mania it really is up in the air when it comes to which match will draw the most money, especially considering that we don't know much of the card yet.

