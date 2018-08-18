Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Dave Meltzer issues detailed apology after controversial comments about Peyton Royce

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.26K   //    18 Aug 2018, 00:53 IST

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Peyton Royce expressed his disappointment at Dave Meltzer criticizing her looks on a public forum
WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Peyton Royce expressed his disappointment at Dave Meltzer criticizing her looks on a public forum

What’s the story?

Addressing the recent comments he made on the Wrestling Observer Radio regarding WWE Superstar Peyton Royce, Dave Meltzer put forth a detailed apology on the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In reference to the same, Meltzer asserted that he looks forward to learning from the mistake he made. Besides, he reiterated that he was indeed sincere in his apology to Peyton Royce.

In case you didn’t know…

It was on last week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, that Dave Meltzer put forth his opinion pertaining to Peyton Royce—an analytical explanation during which he is said to have spoken about Royce’s attractiveness.

Certain sections of the professional wrestling community fired back at Meltzer for the same—noting that Meltzer’s opinion of Royce being less attractive now than she was a while back, is offensive and misogynistic.

Royce herself addressed Meltzer’s criticism regarding her looks, on her official Twitter account.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Dave Meltzer publicly apologized to Peyton Royce, by putting forth a tweet—apologizing for his statements and asking for the latter’s forgiveness.

Additionally, on the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reiterated that while the comments he made regarding Royce were wrong; the “meaning espoused” to what he said wasn’t what he meant.

In other words, Meltzer opined that his comments on Royce were taken out of context.

Regardless, Meltzer emphasized that what he said about Royce was indeed wrong.

Meltzer added that in the professional wrestling industry—which is a genre of the entertainment business—the aesthetic attributes of a given performer play a huge part in determining how much of a promotional push is accorded to them.

He added that the aforementioned reality of the entertainment business, coupled with the fact that it’s indeed his job to serve as a pro-wrestling critic; makes his job a tad tricky at times.

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that we all make mistakes; and he has learnt from this one—continuing that this mistake won’t happen again.

What’s next?

The vast majority of the professional wrestling community has seemingly come to the aid of Peyton Royce—with several performers asserting their displeasure at Meltzer’s comments, on social media.

Royce presently performs as one-half of the tag team The IIconics, alongside Billie Kay, on SmackDown Live.

What are your thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Meltzer and Peyton Royce? Sound off in the comments! 

