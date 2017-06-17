WWE News: Davey Boy Smith Jr. provides a detailed update on Tyson Kidd's current health

Smith elucidated the factors that helped Kidd to survive the vicious neck injury.

17 Jun 2017

Tyson Kidd, Natalya and David Hart Smith were collectively known as the Hart Dynasty

What’s the story?

David Boy Smith Jr., formerly known as David Hart Smith, recently spoke to Hannibal TV and provided an update on his former partner, Tyson Kidd’s neck injury. He opined that Kidd won’t be able to wrestle again and even if he insists, WWE won’t let him.

He also spoke about the nature of the injury that Kidd faced and claimed that he is a very lucky man as he can still walk.

In case you didn’t know...

Tyson Kidd suffered a brutal neck injury at the hands of Samoa Joe in a dark match before Raw in 2015. Since then, Kidd underwent multiple surgeries to recover from the injury, and in the process, he had sixteen staples, four screws and a rod inserted in his neck.

Many were surprised to see Kidd recover as well as he did because most people who survive this injury end up a quadriplegic. Only 5 percent of people survive the aforementioned injury.

The heart of the matter

David Boy Smith Jr. revealed that there is very little chance for a person to survive the injury that Kidd suffered.

He also credited Kidd’s neck muscles for saving his life and also explained how the rigorous training routines helped his case.

"One thing that saved him with this neck injury was that they said his neck muscles they said were so strong that literally when the break - not to say the explosion happened, the only thing that was holding his head - his spine, his head, and his neck together were his muscles that were so strong.

Smith further stated that Kidd’s condition has improved as he could move his neck much fluently now but he still feels that it isn’t strong enough to receive wrestling bumps.

"I actually introduced him to an awesome massage therapist named Jason Cairo. These guys are awesome massage guys and the range of motion in his neck has already - night and day compared to what it was before. Is that to say he's ever going to wrestle again? I don't know. I don't think so.”

"I'm sure if he was wrestling safe every night and only wrestling sometimes, he could probably pull it off but let's say someone hits him accidentally - this isn't ballet. Somebody hits him or he lands wrong, and his concussion thing comes back and it becomes exponential or his neck injury or something.

The impact

After Kidd’s injury, WWE did allow Samoa Joe to use the Musclebuster – the move that caused the injury – on the NXT brand, however, they may have banned the move after Joe made the move to the main roster.

Author’s Take

I think that Kidd shouldn’t ever wrestle again as entertainment should never come at the cost of someone’s life. Kidd is one of the very few survivors who didn’t end up being paralysed which shows his physical strength.

Many people have different views regarding the Musclebuster’s ban from WWE programming. I feel that the ban is justified as it caused an injury that could have been fatal.