WWE News: David Arquette calls out Brock Lesnar

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.14K // 19 Aug 2018, 08:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar will defend his title at SummerSlam

What's the story?

David Arquette was present for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4, to see the stars of NXT tear it up at the Barclays Center. He was interviewed backstage about his experience at the Takeover 4 and what he was looking forward to for the show.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

He was then asked about SummerSlam, and what he was looking forward to for WWE's Main Roster pay-per-view. When asked, Arquette made some comments, including humorous jabs at Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

David Arquette is no stranger to the world of wrestling and was a part of WCW's programming in the 2000's. Despite not being a trained member of the roster, he pinned Eric Bischoff to pick up the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

He held the Title for a period of 12 days, being used for comedy spots, and running away from wrestlers. He turned on DDP during a Triple Threat Match for the Title, giving it to Jeff Jarrett. instead.

He also later appeared in WWE and even took a Powerbomb from Randy Orton through a table.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Arquette's friend revealed that he was looking forward to Roman Reigns' match with Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam.

Hearing this, Arquette jokingly asked if Lesnar was going to show up, referring to Lesnar's absence from WWE for most of the time that he has held the Universal Championship. He went on to say,

"I hope it finally happens. It's been long enough, Brock!"

The interviewer, jokingly suggested that Arquette was calling out Lesnar, to which he laughed before going on to say that he would "take one more Suplex City that John Cena took."

What's next?

The Universal Championship Match is set to take place on SummerSlam, where Roman Reigns will meet a vicious Brock Lesnar for the title on the 19th of August.

Arquette had better hope that Brock does not hear his comments, or given the mood he is in, he could attack the former WCW Champion.

What do you think of Arquette's jabs towards Lesnar? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.