WWE Hall of Famer admits storyline with The Undertaker didn't help his career

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) wishes he could have worked with The Undertaker under different circumstances when they feuded in WWE in 2001.

Following Vince McMahon’s purchase of WCW, DDP became involved in a memorable WWE angle which saw him stalk The Undertaker’s ex-wife, Sara. The storyline lasted two months and was widely viewed as a disappointment.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted the storyline could have been much better.

“It beat me down because that angle did nothing for my career," said DDP. "I wish I could have worked with ‘Take before that or after that, but because of the way it was... it was. The bottom line is it taught me when you have all this [money], you can’t be afraid to get up and walk away from the table."

DDP also felt the storyline made no sense because WWE fans knew he was married to former WCW star Kimberly at the time. In hindsight, the three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion thinks he should have rejected the stalker idea altogether.

DDP is grateful for his WWE career

Although his one-year WWE run did not go as planned, DDP still won the WWE European Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship (with Chris Kanyon).

The 65-year-old added that he was happy to present a WCW-themed DVD, The Very Best of WCW Monday Nitro, for WWE in 2011. He also enjoyed getting the opportunity to induct Jake Roberts into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

“What ended up happening at the beginning of my career with WWE, not so good," DDP added. "But when I got to do the best of Nitros, to do the appearances, and then to induct Jake in the Hall of Fame and all that, that made it all worth it."

In 2017, DDP’s contributions to the wrestling business were recognized when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by ex-WCW President Eric Bischoff.

