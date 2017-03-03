WWE News: Dean Ambrose and Renee Young talk about the WWE fans that take things too far

Stalkers and death threats are a regular feature of this couple's lives.

by Prityush Haldar News 03 Mar 2017, 12:27 IST

Dean Ambrose and Renee Young have been dating since early 2015

What’s the story?

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and his girlfriend Renee Young were recently interviewed by Vegas Seven. The couple took the opportunity to address some topics. However, the talking point of the interview became the WWE fans that take things too far.

Both Dean and Renee reported that they have been stalked in the past and even received death threats.

In case you didn’t know...

Dean Ambrose and Renee Young have been dating for a while now. Their relationship had been under wraps for years before the couple decided to go public. The couple is now a part of the sixth season of WWE reality series Total Divas.

The heart of the matter

Dean Ambrose, who performed on the independent circuit under the ring name Jon Moxley, said that he appealed to a particular demographic due to his gimmick in the indies. He said that a lot of his fans might have problems of their own and in a weird way, they related to him.

He pointed out that it was all well and good as long as he was inspiring some good in people’s lives. Ambrose revealed that he had been stalked numerous times in the past. Ambrose stated that he had encountered stalkers at his home as well as in hotels.

Renee quipped in, saying that she has been at the receiving end of a few death threats. He reported that there are a fair number of anti-Renee pages on social media.

What’s next?

Ambrose is locked in an intense rivalry with WWE Superstar Baron Corbin for the Intercontinental Championship. While Baron Corbin is as impressive a Superstar as any in the WWE, Ambrose has managed to hold his own in the rivalry.

Renee, on the other hand, is a staple face on the broadcast team featuring in backstage interviews and Talking Smack.

Sportskeeda's take

The duo is perhaps one of the most famous couples on the WWE roster at the moment. It is natural that they have millions of fans and some of them happen to be stalkers. However, as Renee pointed out, death threats are taking things too far.

