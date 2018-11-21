×
WWE News: Dean Ambrose drops unexpected teaser on retirement? 

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
631   //    21 Nov 2018, 19:13 IST

How long will Ambrose continue to wrestle?
How long will Ambrose continue to wrestle?

What’s the story?

The latest episode in WWE Chronicles – an original documentary series on the WWE Network – featured Dean Ambrose taking the fans through his arduous journey of recovery to the heel turn that shook WWE Universe as much as Seth Rollins.

The brilliantly shot documentary is reality served with equal doses of kayfabe. It often blurs the lines between reality and kayfabe whenever a real-life situation comes into question and thus, offers an intimate insight into various scenarios and incidents of a superstar’s life. In this case, Ambrose’s future was the topic of discussion during which the Lunatic Fringe made a surprising statement, possibly hinting at a premature retirement.

In case you didn’t know…

Ambrose suffered a triceps injury in December 2017 which derailed his feud with Rollins which was intended to end with a match between the two at WrestleMania 34. Eight months later, a jacked up Ambrose sporting a trimmed crop on his head returned on Raw to help Rollins get the better of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

The subsequent months witnessed Ambrose being part of Tag Team titles victories, the Shield Reunion and split, the heartbreaking Roman Reigns segment and finally, the heel turn on Rollins.

Ambrose and Rollins have reignited their feud that was supposed to be a major selling point on WWE TV in lead up to Mania 34 and their first match since the betrayal will happen at the upcoming TLC PPV.

The heart of the matter

It’s no secret that Ambrose’s body has taken a lot of punishment over the years. Ambrose was one of the biggest stars to come out of Combat Zone Wrestling, which is termed as the modern-day iteration of ECW. Even in the WWE, Ambrose was considered to be the Ironman of the company for having wrestled over 1000 matches between 2012 and 2017 without any break.

In the WWE Chronicles, while on a trip to Osaka, Japan for a show at the beginning of September this year, Ambrose was asked about Japan and his former Shield brothers. It should be noted that the Shield was still a team back then. Ambrose said that he loved the Japanese culture and performing. He even mentioned how much he loved Rollins and Reigns irrespective of what has happened and what could potentially happen in the future.

He then surprisingly said that he intends to “relax and enjoy the last trip around the world”. Ambrose claimed that he isn’t getting younger and had the feeling that “this could be the last time.”

Whether Ambrose was hinting at an early retirement or something else is anyone’s guess. The only fact that is beyond doubt is that despite being 32 years old, Ambrose’s body has endured way too much punishment to sustain at a top level for long.



What’s next?

We’re sure Ambrose won’t retire at this stage in his career. However, stranger things have happened and he can only hope the former WWE Champion does all he can to prolong his career for the sake of the fans. 

