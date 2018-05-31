WWE News: Dean Ambrose makes a rare appearance in public after injury with a new haircut

The Lunatic Fringe may have a new look!

Dean appeared in public to attend the Stanley Cup Final Playoffs

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose made a rare public appearance when he attended the Stanley Cup Final playoffs with wife, Renee Young. Fans spotted Renee and Dean at the Las Vegas show, while Renee shared photos and videos of the two of them.

Ambrose appeared to have a new haircut, although the cap he wore rendered the haircut, difficult to spot.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose suffered a triceps tendon injury in December. He had reunited with former Shield mate, Seth Rollins to form a tag team.

The two captured the Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam to become the Champions. They then reformed Shield with Roman Reigns, although the reunion was delayed.

An illness prevented Reigns from appearing at the advertised match at the TLC pay-per-view, and Kurt Angle replaced him.

The reunion finally took place, but it was shortlived. The injury to Ambrose spelt the end of the alliance, as Rollins and Reigns went their separate ways, although helping each other out on occasions.

The heart of the matter

Dean's injury in December put him on the shelf for an estimated period of nine months. Recently in an interview with Give Me Sport, Roman revealed Dean had moved to Birmingham, Alabama after his injury to rehab like a ''madman''.

His appearance alongside Renee was one of the first public appearances since his injury. Dean is known for keeping a low profile on social media, preferring to keep his private life, private.

Him attending the game, gave his fans the chance to see him after almost five months.

You can see some of the tweets with photos of Dean in them here:

WWE Superstars Dean Ambrose and Renee Young are at the #StanleyCup Final in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2M175tzbmO — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 31, 2018

Dean Ambrose & Renee Young are so 😍😍😍 Jelly that they're seeing #WSHvsVGK in person! pic.twitter.com/DntQDcSnJO — Annette 💕 (@AnnetteReid24) May 30, 2018

Some of the pictures show Dean's hair has been cut down from its usual length to more of a buzzcut, although it is not too visible.

What's next?

Dean Ambrose will continue to rehab, as only five months have gone by since his injury. Fans will hope the nine-month prognosis is incorrect, and the Lunatic Fringe will be back in the fray long before then.

