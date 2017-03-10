WWE News: Dean Ambrose opens up about working hurt inside the ring

Dean Ambrose works hurt all the time.

by Mike Diaz News 10 Mar 2017, 18:03 IST

Ambrose is one of the hardest working wrestlers in the business, but is that affecting his health?

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion and current Intercontinental Champ Dean Ambrose is one of the most hardcore and intense Superstars the WWE has seen in recent years. ‘The Lunatic Fringe’ is willing to step up and throw down with anyone at any time but that could come back to bite him in the form of an injury at the drop of a pen.

During a recent interview with Top Turnbuckle, Ambrose revealed that he works hurt in matches all the time.

In case you didn’t know...

Ambrose has competed in a street fight against the likes of Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania and is now embroiled in a feud with Baron Corbin on SmackDown Live. Working with those two won’t do too many favours to your body, to say the least.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Ambrose had to say about working hurt inside the ring (all transcribed quotes courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):

"I've been lucky to never been injured, anything catastrophic, but I'm hurt all the time like, every single day. I've been hurt for four years. More than that, but I'm always hurt, but never injured. Some of the stuff, maybe I should have been like 'Hey, I need six months to deal with this' or whatever, whatever it is, especially last year, but I'm just hard wired to be like 'I'm not hurt, I'm not hurt, I'm not hurt' and I just work through it until it heals or whatever.”

What’s next?

There is no doubt that Ambrose puts everything he has into each and every one of his matches, even if it’s not in the best interest of his body. He has a very ‘Attitude Era’-esque mindset and is the type of guy that won’t disclose any injuries so he can keep putting on a good show for the fans.

While it’s something that the WWE Universe can appreciate, Ambrose needs to continue with caution or else we won’t have him around much longer.

Sportseeda’s take

Working against monsters such as Brock Lesnar and Baron Corbin it’s tough to believe that Ambrose has never suffered any significant injuries that can impact his in-ring performance and health. How do you feel about Ambrose pushing through injuries inside the ring?

