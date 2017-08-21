WWE News: Dean Ambrose reveals he hasn't spoken to Roman Reigns in three weeks

Trouble in paradise between the former Shield buddies?and it?s all because of a Popeyes apple pie.

Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns - former Shield members

What’s the story?

If you’re one of the many holding out hope for an imminent Shield reunion, you may want to take a rain check on that one.

In an interview on Myles’ YouTube channel, Dean Ambrose revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Roman Reigns, the final part of the Shield equation, for a good three weeks—and it’s all because of a Popeyes apple pie.

In case you didn’t know…

With Ambrose and Seth Rollins reconciling in recent weeks, that’s naturally spawned talk of the whole band getting back together. Many thought that reunion might take place at SummerSlam, with the pair potentially interfering in Reigns’ Universal title match.

And though Ambrose and Rollins did team up to win the Raw tag titles earlier in the show, they had zero involvement with the third man, Reigns—and it’s all because of a Popeyes apple pie.

The heart of the matter

Okay, okay—it’s not all because of a Popeyes apple pie. Below is Ambrose's full quote from the interview:

“I’m not speaking to Roman right now. I haven’t spoken to him in about three weeks. Well, it all started in Huntington, WV. We stop at a Popeyes drive-thru before the show and it’s a whole thing with an alleged biscuit that didn’t make it into a box or whatever, but anyway. Basically, he stole my apple pie, I’m not speaking to him, I told him to pull over right now... and so don’t have any illusions of a Shield reunion anytime soon.”

Obviously, Ambrose was just having fun with these rumours and the hearsay regarding a possible reunion. Though some may still argue this is just his way of trying to pull the wool over our collective eyes.

For what it’s worth, Rollins has also recently played down any talk of a full-on reunion.

What's next?

I’d be willing to take a very conservative gamble and say the Shield is bound to reunite at some point—whether that’s in a one-off capacity or for some kind of longer programme.

Realistically though, it’s probably not going to be something we see for quite some time yet. And if and when it does come to fruition, it’ll likely be saved for a major stage like WrestleMania, or possibly even Survivor Series at a stretch, given that their history at the event.

Author’s take

Truth be told, there’s no need to bring back the complete Shield lineup just yet. The company has a good thing going with this Ambrose and Rollins storyline—a great thing, in fact—so it makes sense just to let that play out and save a blockbuster full reunion for somewhere down the line.

Still, fair play to Ambrose for actually acknowledging the rumours and having some fun with it along the way.