WWE News: Dean Ambrose to appear at SummerSlam?

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 1.85K // 07 Aug 2018, 00:57 IST

Ambrose at SummerSlam 2015

What's the story?

According to Mike Johnson of Pro Wrestling Insider, Dean Ambrose is expected to make his WWE return at the SummerSlam PPV later this month. In a blog post on PWInsider's website Johnson revealed that multiple sources have confirmed Ambrose will be attending the event.

Ambrose has been sidelined for over seven months, having suffered a torn triceps muscle. He was written off TV, as Samoa Joe inflicted a kayfabe injury on him.

In case you didn't know...

Ambrose was in the thick of a hot storyline when he sustained his lengthy injury lay-off. The Shield had reunited and all three were finally fit at the same time, to appear on TV as a stable.

However, Dean's injury saw him sidelined ever since and it also led to him missing his first ever WrestleMania, while ruining the Shield's reunion angle - shelved shortly after the injury's severity was diagnosed.

Rumours of Ambrose's return had begun circulating ever since the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, when Seth Rollins involved himself in a feud with both Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. People expected him to return, as a figure who would even the odds - or alternatively, performing a surprising heel turn instead.

The heart of the matter

Ambrose is the first person to win the Grand Slam among the three Shield members. Over his career thus far, he has won the WWE Championship once and had a regular main event presence ever since the Shield split up the first time.

Ambrose has a reputation for being the company's workhorse and has rarely missed any events due to injury - this is the first time that he has been sidelined for such a while.

According to the WWE, Ambrose underwent surgery which would keep him out of action for nine months. It has just been over seven since then and knowing Ambrose's durability and nature, it should not come as a surprise if he is set to return after all. Mike Johnson even speculated that Ambrose would return to regular TV programming post-SummerSlam on Raw.

What's next?

Ambrose's return should add fresh input to the WWE product which admittedly has become stale in recent months. Fans have been eagerly awaiting his return and it seems about time they got their wish, though it remains to be seen whether a SummerSlam appearance will be done properly or not.