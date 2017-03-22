WWE WrestleMania 33 News: Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin announced for WrestleMania 33

The card for Wrestlemania 33 looks pretty stacked!

by Suyash Maheshwari News 22 Mar 2017, 10:08 IST

The Lunatic Fringe is back in his unconventional fashion!

What’s the story?

SmackDown Live landed in Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and two matches for the April 2nd extravaganza were announced this week. After a two week absence from WWE TV, Dean Ambrose returned and accepted Baron Corbin's challenge for his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The two will now square off at WrestleMania 33, however, the stipulation for the match is yet to be revealed.

In case you didn’t know...

A couple of weeks ago, things took a turn for the worse for the WWE Intercontinental Champion when he was blindsided by The Lone Wolf while he was searching for him backstage. Corbin decimated The Lunatic Fringe with an iron rod before trapping him under a forklift.

The referees came to the rescue of Ambrose, although the damage was already done. In case you missed it, here is the video of the segment:

The heart of the matter

During this week's episode, Corbin asked Daniel Bryan where Ambrose was and whether he accepted his challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Bryan denied knowledge on either issue and then booked Corbin in a match against Randy Orton.

Later in the night, Ambrose entered the arena on a forklift during The Lone Wolf’s match against Orton that allowed the latter to hit an RKO and secure the win. Ambrose then walked down to the ring and accepted Corbin’s Wrestlemania challenge before hitting him with Dirty Deeds to close off the segment.

Here are the highlights from the segment:

What’s next?

As per the reports of Cageside Seats, the match between the two will likely be a gimmick match. While the exact nature of the match wasn’t revealed, we might have to wait till the next episode to find out the stipulation.

Author’s take

WWE has been building this feud since Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 33 is the perfect platform to blow it off. Not only will it deliver as a compelling matchup, but it shall also act as a segway for Corbin to establish himself as a legitimate main eventer.

We hope that WWE does not mess it up with a preposterous stipulation and let the two men go at it, in a manner suitable to their respective gimmicks.

