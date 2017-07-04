WWE News: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz confirmed for Great Balls of Fire

The Lunatic and The A-Lister do battle this Sunday... who will win?

Who will walk away the champion?

What’s the story?

The A-Lister and the Lunatic Fringe are set to do battle this Sunday over the prestigious championship currently in possession of The Miz.

On tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE officially announced that The Miz would defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose at Great Balls of Fire.

In case you didn’t know...

The feud between The Miz and Ambrose began earlier this year in January on SmackDown Live. The Miz would eventually lose the Intercontinental Championship against Ambrose and not compete for the championship again until they were both drafted to Monday Night Raw during the Superstar-Shakeup.

The two faced off on Monday Night Raw, but Ambrose got disqualified which led to Kurt Angle making their match at Extreme Rules a match without champion’s advantage. The Miz would go on to defeat Ambrose and win his 7th Intercontinental Championship.

The heart of the matter

This will mark the 7th singles match between the two men, but there’s no telling how long or if the feud will conclude after Great Balls of Fire.

Ambrose and The Miz have no rumoured opponents lined up for SummerSlam, so the WWE could potentially continue the feud into SummerSlam.

What’s next?

Tune in this Sunday, July 9, 2017, to see the next Intercontinental Championship bout between Ambrose and the self-proclaimed most Must-See Intercontinental Champion of All Time.

Should Ambrose defeat The Miz and win the title, he will end The Miz’s current reign at 33 days and would make Ambrose a three-time Intercontinental Champion.

Author’s take

The Miz and Dean Ambrose have been fighting for the first half of 2017 and it’s time for this feud to come to an end.

Between Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Goldust, and other Raw superstars, the WWE have too many options for Intercontinental Championship feuds to repeat the same feud for months on end.