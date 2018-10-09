WWE News: Dean Ambrose walks away from The Shield after loss on Raw

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST News 56 // 09 Oct 2018, 09:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What will the explanation be next week on Raw?

What's the story?

Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler managed to beat The Shield on Monday Night Raw which led to a shocking turn of events.

Dean Ambrose left the ring without Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns and has wrestling fans wondering if his days with the group will end sooner than they expect.

In case you didn't know

The Shield reformed to protect Roman Reigns from losing the Universal Championship to Strowman, which lead to him allying himself with Ziggler & McIntyre.

Both teams faced off at Super Show-Down, but The Shield would emerge victorious despite Reigns accidentally hitting Ambrose during the match.

The heart of the matter

Tonight's six-man tag was the main event of Monday Night Raw and was much more exciting than their performance at Super Show-Down.

The match started about the same but got more interesting when Rollins and Ambrose were saved by Reigns and all three men did different dives to take out Strowman's team.

Later on in the match, Rollins attempted to tag in Reigns, but was cut off by Strowman who knocked Reigns and Ambrose off the apron.

Strowman got back in the ring and told Ziggler "That's how you pull your weight" which led to a physical confrontation between Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre before Rollins rolled him up for a near fall.

Ambrose would tag himself in and unleash a flurry of offense before McIntyre gained the advantage with a spinebuster and a pinfall attempt that was broken up by Reigns.

The Lunatic Fringe also attempted to attack Strowman, but was caught and had to turn the move into a DDT which set him up for a Spear by Reigns.

After making his way back to the ring, Ziggler rushed him but was cut off by Rollins.

McIntyre would capitalize with a Claymore Kick to win the match.

After Strowman and his crew celebrated their victory, the camera panned to Ambrose who walked away from The Shield without saying a word.

What's next?

WWE have been teasing The breakup of The Shield for weeks and they seem to be getting closer to finally ending the group's latest run.

Ambrose was expected to turn heel last year during The Shield's run, but got sidelined with an injury.

All eyes will be on Ambrose as WrestleMania 35 comes gets closer and closer.