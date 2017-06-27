WWE News: Dean Ambrose with a great joke on LaVar Ball during the commercial break

The antics of Miz TV didn't stop when the cameras stopped filming.

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 Jun 2017, 22:19 IST

The Ball Family were guests on Miz TV this week on Raw...

What’s the story?

Fresh off the heels of Lonzo Ball being drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers, the WWE invited Lonzo, his brother LaMelo, and his father, LaVar, to Monday Night Raw in LA last night. The Ball Family were a guest on Miz TV, and the WWE Universe got a taste of just how outrageous LaVar is.

LaVar’s entrance to the ring said it all:

Dean Ambrose would come out wearing a Big Baller Brand shirt (LaVar’s company) saying he was representing the company and that he likes free t-shirts. It went into commercial after that, but the antics would continue in the ring during the break.

In case you didn’t know...

Last Thursday was the 2017 NBA Draft and the Los Angeles Lakers selected Lonzo Ball second overall. Lonzo played college basketball at UCLA, and his dad LaVar proclaimed for months leading up to the draft that he would be a Laker.

The heart of the matter

LaVar and The Miz got into it after Ball stated that Miz wasn’t championship material for his Big Baller Brand. Even during the commercial break, LaVar continued to talk aggressively to The Miz as he was leaving the ringside area.

Dean Ambrose seems to have a knack for comedic timing, and this was no exception.

He got on the mic and told LaVar the following:

Ambrose’s comment garnered a lot of laughs from the WWE Universe inside the Staples Center. When they came back from break, there was a six-man tag match with Ambrose teaming with Heath Slater and Rhyno to take on The Miz and his new associates Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

What’s next?

While it is not official yet, there is a good chance that Dean Ambrose will get his WWE Intercontinental Championship rematch against The Miz at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th. Next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw will be the final show before the pay-per-view, so there is a good chance the match is official then.

Author’s take

There are times when a celebrity comes to the WWE and doesn’t fit, but LaVar Ball was PERFECT for the WWE. I thought LaVar was actually going to give Miz a DDT or throw a punch when he took his shirt off.

It was definitely an entertaining segment, and I don’t think it is the last we’ve seen of LaVar Ball in the WWE.