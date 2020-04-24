Deonna Purrazzo reveals how she and Toni Storm ended up with matching tattoos [Exclusive]

Purrazzo and Storm have matching tattoos!

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of chatting with Deonna Purrazzo about her WWE release, her ideal next move and much more.

One question I would ask The Virtuosa - who's a tattoo aficionado herself - was to fantasy book a tattoo onto any wrestler she wants as opposed to the question everyone asks, a dream match.

While Deonna would tell me her dream match would be Natalya, or a proper bout with Bayley or Sasha Banks, she told me she actually has matching tattoos with Toni Storm!

"Oh, my God. Oh, God... Okay, well, this kind of is like a real-life thing. I'm not going to answer your question at all - because I've no idea - but I have a funny story about it.

"Toni Storm and I have matching tattoos.

The Fujiwara Armbar Specialist went on to reveal how the pair, who faced off in NXT UK, would end up with matching tattoos of drunken ducks!

"Yeah, so we did Download Festival last June and, in the VIP section, they have a free tattoo booth. Basically, we were like, "Oh, we'll get tattooed, we'll get what we want," but they couldn't draw things just for the amount of people that wanted tattoos, so they had a board with just a generic whatever tattoos - like old school, really thick, chunky tattoos - so, on both ankles, we have a drunk duck that's holding a beer. So, I guess, fantasy-wise, we booked ourselves with these terrible tattoos!"

Toni's (left) and Deonna's (right) tattoos

Thank you so much to Deonna Purrazzo for taking the time to chat with me. You can follow Deonna on Twitter here, or check out her Pro Wrestling Tees site here, and her own merchandise site here for signed prints and more.