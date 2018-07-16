WWE News: Deonna Purrazzo starts training at the Performance Center

Purrazzo has arrived at the PC

What's the story?

While it had been rumored for a while that Deonna Purrazzo was on her way to WWE and would start at the Performance Center on July 16th. Well, the day is here and the news has been confirmed!

Today was Purrazzo's first day at the PC, Purrazzo's former trainer Rip Rogers confirmed.

In case you didn't know...

Deonna Purrazzo is one of women's wrestling's biggest success stories, having only started training in 2012 but already wrestling all over the world. Purrazzo has wrestled for promotions such as WWE, Impact Wrestling and Women of Honor.

The 24-year-old was one of the innovators of Women of Honor upon its return when she debuted against Mandy Leon in July 2015. Both women set the bar for what the promotion would become. Purrazzo would become one of the talents who would then spearhead the promotion, even making her first appearance on an ROH TV episode in December 2016 when she defeated Candice LeRae.

The New Jersey-born talent signed to a Ring of Honor contract in January of this year and has tagged with Tenille Dashwood (formerly Emma, who she faced in NXT) and participated in the tournament for the Women of Honor Championship.

Purrazzo faced Emma in NXT

Purrazzo has also wrestled several times for Impact Wrestling since 2014, but she also worked for WWE several times during the same time frame - bouncing between the world's largest promotions since the start of her career, making her name wherever she goes.

The five-foot-two wrestler appeared several times as one of Adam Rose's Rosebuds and has also wrestled on NXT television since 2015 - competing against stars such as Nia Jax, Bayley and Asuka.

Purrazzo faced Asuka in NXT

In 2016, Purrazzo was set to face SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on the blue brand, but Bliss attacked her before the bell so the match never started. It's also rumoured that Purrazzo played La Luchadora on SmackDown before it was decided and then confirmed that Mickie James was under the mask.

Purrazzo almost faced Alexa Bliss on SmackDown Live

Purrazzo has also wrestled for World Wonder Ring Stardom in Japan - debuting in a tag team match with Christi Jaynes and Shayna Baszler in a winning effort against trio defeating Kagetsu, Kris Wolf and Viper. She since won another match with the same artners before defeating both HZK and Io Shirai, and Toni Storm and Zoe Lucas in a Three Way Tag Team Match while pairing with current NXT Women's Champion Baszler.

The heart of the matter

Well, it was reported a few months ago that Deonna Purrazzo had signed with WWE, a secret that seemingly was confirmed when Cody Rhodes confirmed Purrazzo would not compete at All In - but now it's official, Purrazzo has started at the Performance Center as a signed WWE Superstar.

It’s official!!! Deonna starts tomorrow for WWE in Orlando .... T-shirt & all pic.twitter.com/ohqr1eG1Og — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) July 16, 2018

What's next?

With names being confirmed for the Mae Young Classic, you'd have to think Purrazzo could be in with a shout. She was an alternate for the first Mae Young Classic and, while Deonna didn't compete in the tournament, she did have a dark match during the second night of tapings.

Having already wrestled in NXT, we can most likely expect a quick transition back onto WWE television for Deonna Purrazzo.

What do you think about WWE signing Deonna Purrazzo? Where will she fit in? Let us know in the comments below