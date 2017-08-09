WWE News: Details behind Scott Dawson's injury revealed

by Akshay Bapat News 09 Aug 2017, 09:51 IST

The Revival got more bad news this weekWhat’s the story?

The Revival continue to get bit by the injury bug, as it was revealed earlier in the week that Scott Dawson was down with a tear in his bicep, potentially requiring surgery and ruling Dash and Dawson out of action for several months. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed some details regarding the untimely injury to one-half of The Revival on the recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

In case you didn’t know…

After the news broke out, WWE confirmed on Monday that Scott Dawson suffered a bicep injury while competing at a WWE RAW live event in Halifax, Nova Scotia during the weekend.

It is still unclear how long The Revival would be out of action because the time of recovery depends on the severity of the injury and that can be anywhere from 6 weeks up to 3-4 months. The Revival debuted on RAW after Wrestlemania 33 and beat The New Day on their very first night on the main roster. However, Dash Wilder suffered a fractured jaw in April, which kept the team on the sidelines for two months.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer noted that Dawson worked the Sunday event with a torn bicep but after arriving for TV, he was examined and the medical team has arranged a meeting with him later this week to determine whether or not he would need to undergo a surgery. Meltzer stated the following regarding the actual occurrence of the injury

“I don’t know exactly how it happened, I do know that it was a total fluke — not a big bump, not anything it was just something routine in a match in Halifax and the bicep just tore. And again, you know that’s probably the accumulation of wear and tear because it wasn’t part of a big move or a wrong spot or anything.”

Meltzer elaborated on the bad timing of the injury for the team that was just picking up steam again.

“It just happened in the middle of a match and I think he knew it wasn’t good right away but it’s gotta be super disappointing for both those guys because Dash Wilder’s only been back for a couple of weeks. They come into the main roster and they beat The New Day week one they were, in theory, going to get a big push, who knows?”

What’s next?

Before the unfortunate incident, The Revival was in a program with the Hardys and were rumored to face the legendary tag team at SummerSlam on August 20. The injury threw a monkey wrench in all those plans and now there are rumors that the team of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows might replace The Revival, squaring off against Matt and Jeff Hardy at the annual summer event.

Author's Take

The Revival arrived on the main roster with so much promise, and rightfully so, but bad luck and timing have plagued their run on the main roster so far. This latest injury has caused a further setback for one of the best tag teams today by robbing them of an opportunity to face a hall of fame tag team at one of the 'Big Four' pay-per-views while also exposing the lack of depth in RAW’s tag team ranks.