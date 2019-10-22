WWE News: Details of the 2K20 Buy 'N' Fly contest revealed

WWE 2K20 featuring Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns

The latest installment of WWE's 2K games, WWE 2K20, was released today to a worldwide audience video gamers and pro wrestling enthusiasts. This is the seventh game under the WWE 2K banner.

Just like in previous years, WWE 2K20 will be playable on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. As 2K revamps the game every year with unique features, WWE 2K20 also presents several options for its consumers, including The 2K Tower Mode, both male and female MyCareer stories, the Four Horsewomen in the Showcase mode, and the list goes on.

However, the most interesting aspect of WWE 2K20 is the brand new Buy 'N' Fly contest that the game brings with it.

The Buy 'N' Fly contest

Anyone purchasing the game from an online or offline retailer will be eligible to participate in the Buy 'N' Fly Lucky Draw Contest. The winner of the aforementioned competition will be awarded with a 3-day/2-night trip and a chance to be live in attendance for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.

The offer will also apply to three other family members/friends and each of them will be treated to WWE WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

How to win?

The latest WWE press release confirms that whenever someone gets their copy of the WWE 2K20 game, they will have to search for a certain unique code. After that, they will have to visit www.buytowin.in to register their details and the unique code from their WWE 2K20 game in order to officially enter the contest.

The offer is available for a limited time only, with the last day to register November 17th, 2019. WWE will announce the lucky winner of the Buy 'N' Fly contest on December 2nd, 2019.

