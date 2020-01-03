WWE News: Details on Corey Graves working for the creative team

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Corey Graves currently commentates on SmackDown

Corey Graves revealed on the latest episode of his After The Bell podcast that he once worked as a member of the creative team on 205 Live.

The SmackDown commentator answered several questions from fans on this week’s podcast, including one which asked if he had ever considered joining the creative team.

He replied by explaining that he briefly worked on the cruiserweight-only show, but he did not have the time to combine the role with his other WWE commitments.

“I actually have considered it. I toyed with it briefly for about a month a few years back on the 205 Live brand. I was privy to a few conference calls and meetings. To be perfectly honest, that’s just a lot of work and we have a very talented team of guys and girls who work exceptionally hard, tireless hours, and that is just something I honestly don’t have time for.”

For now, Graves is concentrating on his job as a commentator on SmackDown and his new role as a podcast host, but he went on to say that he is open to working as a member of the creative team again in the future.

“Someday, maybe, if I can carve time out of my schedule. Ultimately, at the end of the day, I’m a big crybaby and if I don’t get what I want, I don’t think I’m going to be happy. So, maybe someday.”