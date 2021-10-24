"I shouldn't have said that" - Former WWE Superstar told Vince McMahon he is "the sh**s"

ECW legend Sabu has revealed he once offended Vince McMahon by saying he is “the sh**s” at taking bumps in WWE.

Vince McMahon famously suffered a tailbone injury after falling off a steel cage and through a commentary table at St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1999. Seven years later, Sabu put John Cena through a commentary table with a top-rope leg drop on the June 19, 2006 episode of RAW.

Speaking to Title Match Wrestling, Sabu described how Vince McMahon wanted him to rehearse the high-risk move before the show. During the conversation, the two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion took a major dig at the WWE Chairman’s wrestling ability.

“We walk out to the ring and he goes, ‘I did a bump on this table and I busted my a**'" said Sabu. "I went, ‘Well, that’s you.’ But I shouldn’t have said that. I go, ‘That’s you, of course you busted your a**. You’re the sh**s.’ But I shouldn’t have said that. ‘Yeah, that’s you but I’m not gonna do that.’ Even if it’s possible, I’m not gonna listen to him. Yes, he did [take offense to the comment], yes, he did."

The full interview is available here.

Sabu executed his leg drop on John Cena to perfection, sending both men through the commentary table at ringside. A week later, Cena defeated Sabu in a Lumberjack match at Vengeance 2006.

Sabu details another awkward interaction with Vince McMahon

summer boi @RobVanAdam the fact that Cena and Sabu had a full on feud and PPV match amazes me #wwecw the fact that Cena and Sabu had a full on feud and PPV match amazes me #wwecw https://t.co/WVF544B7h4

In 2006, Sabu signed a one-year deal with WWE after the launch of the revamped ECW brand. Upon joining WWE, Sabu was told by Vince McMahon that he could become the brand’s own version of Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan.

Although McMahon’s words were meant as a compliment, Sabu did not agree with the WWE Chairman’s view of his ECW legacy.

“Vince made a remark saying, ‘You could be the Steve Austin or the Hulk Hogan of ECW,’ and I giggled," Sabu recalled. "I went [laughs], ‘Who the f*** wants to do that?’ I didn’t know he was serious. He wanted me to be like the King of ECW who didn’t wrestle much, which I didn’t understand at the time."

Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan are regarded as two of WWE’s all-time greats. That being said, Sabu thought the idea of being ECW’s version of the two legends sounded “corny.”

Also Read

Please credit Title Match Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy Vince McMahon's WWE matches? Yes No 3 votes so far