WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page compares Becky Lynch to WWE Hall of Famer

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 63 // 05 Apr 2019, 09:20 IST

DDP had nothing but praise for Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Vulture Hound to promote his book, "Positively Unstoppable".

DDP praised Becky Lynch, saying that he finds her character believable, and adding that she is the female version of Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is all set to face off against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35. This will be the first time in the show's history that women are headlining the event.

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Stephanie McMahon announced that the winner of the match will leave MetLife Stadium with both titles.

The heart of the matter

The interview was conducted before WWE announced the triple threat match for WrestleMania 35. DDP believes that the female Superstars are fully capable of headlining a show of the calibre of WrestleMania.

Page stated that there's no bigger draw in the women's division than The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey. He added that Becky Lynch has all the required tools to become a top star and is like the female version of WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts.

Well, I think there's no bigger draw than Ronda (laughs). I heard her say in an interview one time that everything in her life prepared her for this (wrestling), and Becky can go out there and have a hell of a match with her.

She is like a female Jake Roberts. She has all the tools. She's got an amazing look. Has all the tools in the ring, and she is believable as a son of a b---h, but she can also make her opponent look unbelievable. Ronda's still finding her way, she's doing very well, and she's going to be amazing.

DDP was one of the few people who had said that Rousey's debut match won't disappoint the fans. The mixed tag team match turned out to be a phenomenal contest, with many hailing it as being the best match of the night. He again heaped praise upon Rousey, and talked about how Roddy himself gave her his blessings.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch are mere days away from facing off in the middle of the ring, with Flair being thrown into the mix. This is one showdown the WWE Universe wouldn't want to miss for anything.

Who will emerge victorious in the main event of WrestleMania 35?

