WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page compares top NXT superstar with Shawn Michaels

Hall of Famer DDP has praised NXT North American Champion Adam Cole

What's the story?

In a recent interview with TSN 1050 Toronto, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page weighed in his opinion on the present-day NXT roster and also had some high praises for one particular NXT superstar, in the form of current North American Champion Adam Cole.

In case you didn't know...

Following a successful career on the Independent circuit, Adam Cole finally made his much-awaited jump to the WWE in 2017, when he made his debut at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III by attacking newly crowned NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, alongside Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Cole then eventually went on to establish himself as the leader of the newly created Undisputed Era faction, which currently consists of O'Reilly, Fish, and the group's latest recruit Roderick Strong.

At NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, Cole became the inaugural NXT North American Champion when he defeated five other men in a six-way ladder match.

The heart of the matter

According to DDP, current NXT North American Champion Adam Cole is certainly one of the most promising talents from the current roster and apparently 'The Panama City Playboy' has also been compared to WWE legend Shawn Michaels.

In addition, DDP also noted that Cole definitely has all the attributes in order to match-up to 'The Heart Break Kid' and the former three-time ROH World Champion really does have the work ethic, ability, and the knowledge as well.

"That's who he could be down the line. To say he's Shawn Michaels right now would be to say some of these young kids in the NBA have to ability to be Michael Jordan, you know. But he really does have the ability, the work ethic, the knowledge. He's gonna be just a huge superstar up in the WWE, and he's getting to work with Shawn Michaels down there as well."

He also mentioned the great opportunity Cole had to work with Shawn Michaels down in NXT.

What's next?

Adam Cole is currently scheduled to defend the NXT North American Title against Ricochet at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

What do you think of DDP's take on Adam Cole being similar to Shawn Michaels? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.