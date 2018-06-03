WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page ponders Ronda Rousey's title opportunity

DDP explains why Ronda Rousey getting a title shot is the right call

Bushboy65 TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 03 Jun 2018, 08:08 IST

DDP wants fans to understand how much of a draw Ronda Rousey is

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey will take on Nia Jax at Money in the Bank for her Raw Women's Championship, much to the chagrin of quite a few fans. Diamond Dallas Page decided to weigh in on the situation, believing that it's important to remember that it's all about the draw.

In case you didn't know...

It was revealed on May 14th that Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax would defend her title against Ronda Rousey after the champ issued a challenge to the MMA star earlier that week. This announcement was met with some resistance, as fans believed this was too early for Rousey to earn a title shot.

Upon her arrival to the WWE, Rousey said that she wanted to start at the bottom, refusing any special treatment. However, after only one match on WWE programming, she's already been thrown into the title picture.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with CBS DC, Diamond Dallas Page spoke on the controversial subject. Page believes that the big picture revolves around the draw and that Ronda Rousey brings in big money.

I think that would be like asking whether you’re a Republican or Democrat. You’re gonna have people say, “She’s who she is and she should get it.” And other people are gonna go, “No, she didn’t earn it, she didn’t deserve it.” But a lot people don’t understand all the work she put in to get to where she is today.

So bottom line is, she’d be one of the highest paid people there. And she’s one of the highest paid people there because she draws and people are tuning in.

My opinion is, I think she’s gonna draw. I haven’t been watching enough to see her work, but I know what she did at WrestleMania and she killed it. So I think the girls are so good today. One of the things when you’re a great worker like a lot of these young ladies today, from Bailey to The Boss Sasha Banks. Charlotte’s one of the best athletes in the company. When they get there and they realize you’re in a feud with Ronda Rousey, guess what, you just got mainstream attention.

That’s gonna hold on for a while. Because I would never even push Ronda out of maybe doing a comeback [in UFC]. And guess what. She’s still a draw. She wouldn’t come back and go right against the champion, but she’d go out there and everybody would want to tune in. So don’t discount that either.

You can check out the rest of the interview here. DDP discusses working on a new book and WWE's new TV deals, among other things.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax will go head-to-head at Money in the Bank on June 17 in Rosemont, Illinois. Rousey's debut match at WrestleMania 34 shocked the WWE Universe and critics alike. And while she hasn't wrestled anymore matches on WWE TV, she's been working quite a few house shows. Whether fans believe she deserves it or not, it should be another good showing from Rowdy Ronda Rousey.

