WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page releases limited edition t-shirt

Diamond Dallas Page has decided to capitalise on his HOF induction.

by Mike Diaz 23 Feb 2017, 15:21 IST

Diamond Dallas Page has decided to release his own limited edition t-shirt ‘Own Your Own Life’

What’s the story?

Diamond Dallas Page is finally getting the nod for the WWE Hall Of Fame this year, as he was announced for the 2017 class along with other names such as Kurt Angle and The Rock N’ Roll Express.

DDP has transformed the business even after his days inside of the ring, as his DDP Yoga program has helped out some of today’s talent to perform to the absolute best of their abilities. Now DDP has released a limited edition t-shirt to capitalise on the momentum of his Hall Of Fame induction, and he broke the news on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know...

Page got into the business a little late as he started off as a manager for the Freebirds but later transformed into an in-ring talent before going on to win the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) world title.

The heart of the matter

Dallas took to Twitter to announce the debut of his new limited edition t-shirt that sports the phrase “Own Your Own Life”:

What’s next?

The shirt sales should do rather nicely for Dallas as he has a following of 431,000 on Twitter and his Hall Of Fame induction should boost the hype around it.

Sportskeeda’s take

The shirt looks pretty cool and I wouldn’t mind helping Page out by purchasing one. He is long overdue for a Hall Of Fame induction and it will be nice to see him finally go in.

