WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page talks about wrestlers who influenced him, helping AJ Styles with DDP Yoga

Page claimed that there is hardly anybody who puts their body through as much abuse as AJ Styles.

‘DDP’ competed in the 2015 Royal Rumble match

In a recent interview with ESPN, WCW great Diamond Dallas Page discussed a number of things including the wrestlers who influenced his career and how he helped out AJ Styles through his DDP Yoga.

During last week’s episode of Raw, Page was announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. ‘DDP’ will be sharing the honour with the likes of Kurt Angle, Theodore Long and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

He had a highly successful career in WCW as he was a 3-time World Heavyweight Champion, 2-time United States Heavyweight Champion, 1-time World Television Champion and also a 4-time World Tag Team Champion.

While speaking to ESPN, Diamond Dallas Page acknowledged Dusty Rhodes’ contribution to his career. However, he also admitted that he would not have had the same amount of success had it not been for former WWE superstar Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts. This is what Page had to say:

“I always say that without Dusty Rhodes, there is no Diamond Dallas Page. But without Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, there's no three-time world champion, and there's no Hall of Fame.”

Talking about how he helped out former WWE Champion AJ Styles using DDP Yoga, ‘The Master of the Diamond Cutter’ claimed to have called Styles and asked him to come over. According to him, DDP Yoga played an important role in getting ‘The Phenomenal One’ back in the ring. Page also stated that there is perhaps no one who puts their body on the line as much as Styles.

‘DDP’ was quoted as saying this:

“I called AJ and said, 'Get your a** down here’. I did a whole video on it. I don't know how much he's using it now, but I know (DDP Yoga) was the catalyst as far as him getting back into the ring. I don't think there is anybody, including Jeff Hardy, who puts their body through as much abuse as AJ Styles.”

Diamond Dallas Page’s in-ring exploits and efforts to help out other fellow wrestlers with the use of his DDP Yoga make him an ideal name to find a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

