WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page threatens Paige's hacker

Diamond Dallas Page wants to get his hands on Paige's hacker.

Diamond Dallas Page has a message for Paige’s hacker.

What’s the story?

Diamond Dallas Page will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame as a member of the 2017 class this year, but that doesn’t mean his fighting days are behind him quite yet. Page was recently interviewed by TMZ ahead of his Hall Of Fame induction in two weeks, where the inventor of DDP Yoga claimed that he’d like to ‘b*tch’ slap the person that hacked WWE Superstar Paige.

In case you didn’t know...

Paige was hacked over the weekend and several private videos and photos of her were leaked online. The videos featured current and former fellow WWE Superstars such as Brad Maddox and New Day Member Xavier Woods.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Page had to say about Paige’s recent scandal and how he believes it affects the image of women’s professional wrestling:

"I'd like to b-tch slap him in front of everybody. I just want it to go away because she's a good lady. She's amazing. Charlotte Flair, I mean, if that ain't her daddy's daughter, she's unbelievable. I love all the girls, Sasha, Becky and Paige. I was really bummed out when [Paige] hurt her neck like that, so hopefully she'll be back... it is what it is."

What’s next?

I’m sure Page is not alone in his feelings towards Paige’s hacker, as many Superstars develop rather protective relationships for their female co-workers after travelling on the road with them as much as they do.

Travelling with someone as often as WWE Superstars do with one another develops a sense of family, most likely explaining Page’s protective nature.

Author’s take

The whole situation with Paige is very unfortunate. While it’s possible that it could blow over in a couple of weeks, the situation will escalate once again once Paige makes her return and the fan reactions kick in. What are your thoughts on the whole situation?

