×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar pokes fun at WWE by saying "he is enjoying his retirement"

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
256   //    29 May 2019, 09:44 IST

The McMahon family
The McMahon family

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Rusev recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself in his home country of Bulgaria.

Rusev stated in the caption that he is enjoying his retirement in Bulgaria, taking a shot at WWE for not utilizing him on the main roster.


In case you didn't know...



Rusev debuted on the main roster in 2014 and was originally positioned as a monster who was squashing jobbers left and right. He had Lana by his side and was steadily being built up. Rusev got into a feud with John Cena over the United States Title, which resulted in a high profile match at WrestleMania 31. Unfortunately for Rusev, Cena managed to put him down and claim the title.

Last year, Rusev's "Rusev Day" gimmick took off unexpectedly and he began getting heavily cheered on a regular basis. It seemed like this reception would lead to Rusev getting a mega push, but this didn't end up happening. Rusev got a huge pop at WrestleMania 34, but he lost a Fatal Four Way match for the United States Title to Jinder Mahal, who pinned him to bag the gold. Soon, Rusev's star began fading away, with The Bulgarian Brute himself stating that Rusev Day is dead. He was put in a makeshift tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura, but it didn't go anywhere.

Also read: 5 Superstars who revealed their funny side on air


The heart of the matter

$3 $3 $3

Rusev posted a photo of himself on his official Instagram handle and took a shot at WWE in the process. He wrote in the caption that he is "enjoying his retirement in Bulgaria". This was a jibe at WWE for not using him on the main roster in any capacity.


What's next?

If given a chance, Rusev can still become relevant again, if his Rusev Day gimmick is any indication. Hopefully, he gets one in the near future.

Would you like to see Rusev get a push?

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Vince McMahon Rusev
Advertisement
WWE Rumours: Top RAW Superstar backstage for tonight's SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Aleister Black teases new gimmick on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Finn Balor takes an epic shot at SmackDown Live superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon assaulted by Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar Big E injured, hints at absence from WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns explains why he attacked Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live's Superstar Shake-up edition
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Championship Triple Threat announced for SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at constant name changes of wrestlers 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big E injured again after an ambush on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Injured Superstar to return at SmackDown Live; MITB rematch confirmed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us