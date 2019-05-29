WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar pokes fun at WWE by saying "he is enjoying his retirement"

The McMahon family

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Rusev recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself in his home country of Bulgaria.

Rusev stated in the caption that he is enjoying his retirement in Bulgaria, taking a shot at WWE for not utilizing him on the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

Rusev debuted on the main roster in 2014 and was originally positioned as a monster who was squashing jobbers left and right. He had Lana by his side and was steadily being built up. Rusev got into a feud with John Cena over the United States Title, which resulted in a high profile match at WrestleMania 31. Unfortunately for Rusev, Cena managed to put him down and claim the title.

Last year, Rusev's "Rusev Day" gimmick took off unexpectedly and he began getting heavily cheered on a regular basis. It seemed like this reception would lead to Rusev getting a mega push, but this didn't end up happening. Rusev got a huge pop at WrestleMania 34, but he lost a Fatal Four Way match for the United States Title to Jinder Mahal, who pinned him to bag the gold. Soon, Rusev's star began fading away, with The Bulgarian Brute himself stating that Rusev Day is dead. He was put in a makeshift tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura, but it didn't go anywhere.

The heart of the matter

Rusev posted a photo of himself on his official Instagram handle and took a shot at WWE in the process. He wrote in the caption that he is "enjoying his retirement in Bulgaria". This was a jibe at WWE for not using him on the main roster in any capacity.

What's next?

If given a chance, Rusev can still become relevant again, if his Rusev Day gimmick is any indication. Hopefully, he gets one in the near future.

Would you like to see Rusev get a push?