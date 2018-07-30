WWE News: Disturbing details released on Brian Christopher Lawler's suicide

The King left tried everything in his might to get Brian out of addiction.

What’s the story?

The wrestling fraternity was left shocked by the revelation of Brian Christopher Lawler’s passing away yesterday. More details have now been revealed regarding the unfortunate death.

Dave Meltzer released a breaking audio news update addressing the suicide and spoke at length about the events that led to the sad demise of Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler’s 46-year-old son.

In case you didn’t know…

Under the Grandmaster Sexay moniker, Brian Christopher tasted notable tag team success along with Scotty 2 Hotty, collectively known as Too Cool along with Rikishi also part of the faction.

His success in the WWE was short-lived though as Christopher was unceremoniously released from the WWE over allegations of smuggling drugs (meth and steroids) across the US-Canadian border.

Lawler Jr. then went on to wrestle for TNA and various other indie wrestling promotions and even returned to WWE in 2004 for a short span, before being released from the company again after merely wrestling four matches.

He made sporadic appearances in the indie circuit in the final stages of his career before drugs and alcohol dependencies led to constant run-ins with law-enforcement agencies.

The heart of the matter

As disclosed by Meltzer, Brian was apprehended by the cops for a DUI and evading the police and was in jail for the past three weeks. Instead of bailing his son out, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler felt it was necessary to teach his son a lesson and decided to let him stay in police custody.

The WWE Legend had tried everything possible to help his son overcome his demons in the past and was left with no option but to give Brian as a tough lesson. Thinking that the jail stint would serve as a wake-up call for Brian, The King took the hard call with the hopes to get his son back. However, the situation disastrously turned grim as Brian hung himself in his lock-up last night and was pronounced brain dead after medical examination. Meltzer was quick to note that Brian’s substance abuse issues were prevalent right from the 90s when constantly found himself in trouble due to drug-related escapades.

The legendary Lawler, over the years, tried his level best to help his son clean up for good but Brian could never maintain his sobriety for a long time. this time around, Lawler didn’t feel like paying the $40,000 bond to bail Brian out and hoped to give him a lesson

Meltzer continued, “Jerry is good with grief. He’s a unique person but still, could you imagine? You have a kid. Even if the kid goes wrong, you’re gonna always love the kid. He did what he thought was the right thing. He’s 46 years old [and] he should have grown up a long time ago and you can’t keep bailing him out of his trouble. So sad. Brian couldn’t handle it in prison, I guess. Whatever it was, he hung himself today. It’s like a Von Erich story. Very much like one. [He was] a second generation wrestling trying to live up to the name of the father.”

As mentioned above, The King was always there for Brian and even told him that if he were to stay clean for a year, he would get him a job as a trainer at WWE’s Performance Center. Woefully for Brian, he couldn’t stay In recovery for a year as he often picked up the drugs after getting a few months of clean time. Some of his friends claimed that Brain’s version of staying clean was being on Methadone. It was similar to Eddie Guerrero’s case wherein, even though the former WWE Champion was clean from alcohol, he was still consuming a high dosage of painkillers, which eventually contributed to his death.

Meltzer added that when Brian was sober, he seemed like a really cool guy but turned eerily obnoxious as soon as he got messed up on the various substances he was addicted to.

Lastly, Meltzer was only informed yesterday about a little-known suicide attempt by Brian which happened 3-4 years ago, which thankfully ended up being unsuccessful back then.

Impact

Our prayers go out Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler and his family. May God grant them the fortitude to get through these testing times.

We also send out condolences to the families of Nikolai Volkoff and Brickhouse Brown who are also mourning the deaths of the two veteran heels.

A really sad day for pro wrestling.