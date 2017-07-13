WWE News: Dixie Carter comments on possibility of her appearing on Raw

What’s the story?

Ever since appearing on the WWE Network’s special on Kurt Angle, former TNA President Dixie Carter has been the centre of discussion of a lot of talk in the wrestling world lately.

Will she be doing more work with WWE? Is this just a one-time thing? Now that it looks like Angle will be bringing someone with him to Raw next week when he unveils his big screen, the question being asked is “will Dixie appear on Raw?” In a recent interview with SI.com, she touched on that very subject.

In case you didn’t know...

Carter, who took over the position in 2003, was president of TNA for the entirety of Angle’s run in the company. However, she lost that position late last year, when Anthem Sports and Entertainment purchased the majority of the company. She was invited to be interviewed for Angle’s WWE 24 special to discuss his time in the company, but no other projects were mentioned.

The heart of the matter

During the interview with SI.com’s Justin Barrasso, Carter showered the former Olympic gold medalist with praise. “Professionally, there has never been a more complete wrestler, ever,” said Carter, “Kurt is also a great talker and so charismatic, and maybe he’s the best in-ring talent, ever.” She commented on his matches with Sting, AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe, as well as their personal and professional relationships.

However, when asked about the possibility of her appearing on Raw next week, she said. “I did hear Raw will be in Nashville, which is very interesting. But I wouldn’t tell you either way.”

What’s next?

At the moment, there’s been no word from any reputable source confirming or denying Carter’s potential appearance on Raw. We’ll find out on Monday for sure.

Author’s take

As surreal and interesting as it might be, Carter appearing on Raw in any capacity other than an ad for WWE 24 makes no sense. If you factor in the percentage of fans who know who she is from TNA itself and the number of fans who didn’t but saw the special, who still have a majority of the fan base who simply have no idea who Dixie Carter is.

Since, in order to explain to them who she is, you’d have to mention TNA/GFW in some capacity – look, mentioning them on a Network special is one thing. Do you think they’re really going to do it live on air?