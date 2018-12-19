WWE News: Dixie Carter Congratulates EC3 after main roster call-up announcement

Dixie thanks her 'nephew'

What's the story?

As announced on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW, as apart of the new 'shake up', former Impact Wrestling World Champion EC3 is now one of the four superstars who will be joining Lars Sullivan in getting called up to the main roster. His 'Aunt', former Impact Wrestling President Dixie Carter commented on the news.

In case you didn't know...

EC3 had a rather lacklustre run with WWE back during the original reality incarnation of NXT. Performing under the name Derick Bateman from 2010 - 2013, he did nothing of note and was released as creative had nothing for him.

He joined Impact Wrestling in 2013 and was immediately given a strong push as Dixie Carter's spoiled nephew Ethan Carter III. After almost 5 years with Impact Wrestling, EC3 would be a 2-time World Champion and also held the now defunct Grand Championship.

The heart of the matter

EC3 returned to WWE as apart of NXT at the beginning of 2018, and despite being apart of the 5 Star Ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, he has had a pretty disappointing run so far.

EC3 now has a chance to start over in WWE yet again, and hopefully follow in the footsteps of Roman Reigns and Elias, who had poor runs in NXT, but strong main roster pushes.

Following the announcement of EC3's impending debut on WWE's main roster, former Impact Wrestling President Dixie Carter took to Twitter to congratulate EC3. Dixie Carter Tweeted:

'' So proud of you E! Congrats to @wwe too... Can’t wait to watch you hold those major titles in the air. Love you, Aunt D ''

What's next?

As of this writing, the main roster debut of EC3 and fellow call-ups, Lars Sullivan, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery, have yet to be announced but are expected for early 2019.

With his natural skill and charm, EC3 is surely in line for a handsome push.

