WWE News: Dixie Carter will appear on the WWE Network this Monday after RAW

by Jeremy Bennett News 08 Jul 2017, 04:32 IST

Dixie Carter resigned as chairwoman of Impact Wrestling early this year...

What’s the story?

WWE.com has announced that former Impact Wrestling President Dixie Carter was interviewed for the upcoming WWE 24 documentary on Kurt Angle, and will appear on camera when it airs on Monday after Raw.

In case you didn’t know...

Carter became president of TNA Entertainment in 2003, and initially worked with the company goes back when it was formed in 2002. It wasn’t until 2010 that she would start an on-camera role as an authority figure within the company.

On January 14th of this year, Anthem Sports and Entertainment purchased Carter’s majority stake in the company and resigned as the chairwoman of the company after being in charge for 14 years.

The heart of the matter...

The official title of the documentary is WWE 24 – Kurt Angle: Homecoming and in addition to Carter, it will feature interviews with Vince McMahon as well as many of Angle’s closest friends and colleagues.

The WWE doesn’t mention Impact Wrestling (now Global Force Wrestling) by name in the article. They just state that Dixie worked with Angle from 2006 to 2016.

What’s next?

After we witness the fallout from Great Balls of Fire this Monday on Raw, we will all be able to witness the documentary on the WWE Network. It will be available on demand at that point in time as well.

Author’s take...

As a long-time wrestling fan, I know that anything can happen in the sport. That still doesn’t keep news like this from completely shocking me though.

I’m glad they did reach out to Dixie to include her in the documentary though because she is a big part of Angle’s career in professional wrestling. The WWE always does an amazing job with these WWE 24 documentaries, especially the last one with Finn Balor. I can’t want to tune in on Monday to see the latest one.