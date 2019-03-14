WWE News: Dixie Carter takes a shot at Randy Orton for his SmackDown Live promo

What's the story?

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, former multi-time WWE World Champion, Randy Orton was seen name dropping former Impact Wrestling President, Dixie Carter in a heated promo with Carter's former employee AJ Styles.

In a recent tweet, Dixie Carter responded to 'The Viper' and had a few strong words of her own for Orton as well.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles and Randy Orton have been going at each other for weeks now on SmackDown Live. The issues between the two escalated pretty quickly with the latter taking digs at Styles' career prior to the WWE, which was solely based on promotions around the globe such as TNA, NJPW, and ROH.

At the recently concluded Fastlane pay-per-view, Styles and Orton had their another altercation with 'The Phenomenal One' laying 'The Viper' out cold with a Phenomenal Forearm.

The heart of the matter

During this week's episode of SmackDown Live, 14-time World Champion, Randy Orton delivered one of the most memorable promos' in recent WWE history when he compared his and AJ Styles' accomplishments in the Pro Wrestling industry.

While cutting his promo, Orton also namedropped former TNA President, Dixie Carter, claiming that back in 2005, Carter was getting a tan with Styles in Florida while Orton was facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania the very same year.

On Twitter, a fan pointed out regarding Orton's promo on SD Live and Dixie Carter took note of it as well. In a recent tweet, the former Impact President took a dig at Orton by claiming that she and Styles never had to tan because they were always golden.

Check out Dixie Carter's interesting response below:

.@AJStylesOrg & I never had to tan as we were always golden. My historical recollection is different than yours @RandyOrton. #SDLive https://t.co/uBgDKb3gsW — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) March 14, 2019

What's next?

AJ Styles and Randy Orton are currently scheduled to go head-to-head against each other at WrestleMania 35 despite the match yet to be made official by WWE.

