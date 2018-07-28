WWE News: Documentary of WWE legend most watched sports documentary in HBO history

The French wrestler continues to go down as one of the greats in sport's history

What's the story?

HBO has revealed that the Andre The Giant Documentary, which was released earlier this year has become the most watched sports documentary in their history, with more than 7 million viewers tuning in to watch it.

In case you didn't know

The documentary on the WWE legend was released on the 10th of April 2018 and has been a hit across the world. It covers Andre's life with gigantism and how it helped him in professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

On the 10th of April 2018, HBO released a documentary in the honor of WWE legend and inaugural Hall of Famer Andre The Giant. The documentary was named after the wrestling great and the company recently revealed that the film has become the most viewed sports documentary in the company's history, racking up more than 7 million viewers.

The Hollywood Reporter, who was the first to report the news interviewed the film's producer Bill Simmons, who commented on the 'incredibly precise' and 'unassailable' way in which HBO handled the documentary.

Simmons also informed the outlet that he had wanted to make a documentary about the French wrestler ever since his day with ESPN, but only got to do so recently due to the WWE's position on the matter of revealing information on their wrestlers.

He was quoted saying, "Andre was on the initial list of 12 documentaries that I just thought could really resonate. Back then, HBO had a monopoly on the sports documentaries. They were doing a lot of older stuff like Joe Louis and Vince Lombardi and people like that, and it just seemed like there was an inefficiency with subjects and athletes and teams from the ’80s and ’90s, so he was always on that list but at the time the WWE kept everything for themselves and rightly so."

What's next?

Considering the success of the documentary so far, it would be safe to assume that the film will continue to reel in the viewers for HBO and may even prompt them to look toward other wrestling superstars for new sports documentaries.