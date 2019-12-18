WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic teases an Elimination Chamber match for the NXT Championship

Shubham Roy 18 Dec 2019, 23:41 IST

Dominik Dijakovic

The number of contenders gunning for Adam Cole's NXT Championship is just too many. At least that's what WWE's The Bump has summarized in their recent tweet where they promote the news of Cole joining them live in the studio.

In the photo, a total of six NXT Superstars have been represented along with Adam Cole. Among those are Finn Balor, who will take on Cole in an NXT Championship match on tonight's episode of NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Dominik Dijakovic.

Dijakovic retweeted the original post and jokingly posed a question. He asked how many pods are there in an Elimination Chamber.

How many pods are in an Elimination Chamber again? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/nHTDh6MdvX — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) December 18, 2019

For those unaware, in an Elimination Chamber match, six Superstars compete in a circular structure made of steel. Two Superstars can start the match while the remaining four are enclosed in pods on the four corners of the ring.

The Superstars enclosed in the pods are released into the match at five-minute intervals. The match can be won by eliminating each opponent via pinfall or submission and the last remaining Superstar to gain a pinfall or submission walks out as the winner.

While it is certain that Dominik Dijakovic is teasing an Elimination Chamber match for the NXT Championship, nothing has been confirmed by WWE as of now. However, if an Elimination Chamber match involving the aforementioned Superstars does happen, it will be a treat to the WWE Universe.