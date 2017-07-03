WWE News: Donal Trump Shares Twitter Video Of Him Wrestling With CNN

CNN takes a bump at the hands of Donald Trump

Battle of the Billionaires

What's the story?

Donald Trump, President of the United States, shared a Twitter video of himself performing a bodyslam followed by a few elbows to the head on the news network, CNN. The video is essentially a clip from one of his appearances on WWE; only instead of Vince McMahon, Trump takes down Vince's body with a CNN logo where McMahon's head should be.

In case you didn't know

Donald Trump was part of WWE on a few occasions. In 2007's Battle of the Billionaires storyline, in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 23, Trump and Vince had a wager that each man would pick a Superstar to fight on the grandest stage of them all and the stipulation was them whichever contestant loses, their "benefactor" would have his head shaved by the winning team.

Vince picked Umaga while Trump signed on Bobby Lashley and eventually Stone Cold Steve Austin was announced as the guest referee. The clip in question is from the WrestleMania 23 match between Lashley and Umaga. In the clip, Steve Austin is down and Vince tries to force him to get up. A very angry Trump comes rushing in and takes Vince down to the mat.

The heart of the matter

Donald Trump is known for his eccentric tweets and this recent one was directly aimed at CNN who Trump regularly criticizes as being fake news. To make it even more obvious, Trump tweeted the video with #FraudNewsCNN and #FNN which stands for Fraud News Network as is stated at the end of the video.

What's next?

Now that Donald Trump is the President of USA, we can expect such tasteful memes from the POTUS.

Author's take

All ridiculousness aside, the video is actually quite funny and should not be taken too seriously.