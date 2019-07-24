WWE News: Drake Maverick confirmed to compete in an Unsanctioned Match next week

Drake Maverick

What's the story?

On tonight's edition of 205 Live, General Manager Drake Maverick announced that he will be facing Mike Kanellis in an Unsanctioned Match on next week's episode of 205 Live. Both the Superstars have been doing at it in the past few weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Drake Maverick made his WWE debut in 2017 and was immediately appointed as the General Manager of 205 Live. In his first appearance, Maverick scheduled a 16-man Cruiserweight Championship tournament that would culminate at WrestleMania 34.

In 2018, Maverick turned heel and was appointed as the manager of AOP and eventually led the pair to their first Raw Tag Team Championship win. Despite acting as a heel on the main roster, Maverick remained a face on 205 Live and eventually shifted his focus on the newly inaugurated 24/7 Championship.

On the July 16th episode of 205 Live, Mike Kanellis demanded a Cruiserweight Championship title shot but was declined by Maverick, resulting in a brawl between the two after Kanellis had insulted Maverick and his wife.

At the recently concluded RAW Reunion, Maverick won the 24/7 Championship for the fourth time but by the end of the night, he eventually lost it back to R-Truth.

The heart of the matter

After recently igniting a rivalry with Mike Kanellis, Drake Maverick is confirmed to face the former on next week's episode of 205 Live. On tonight's show, Maverick announced that his upcoming match with Kanellis next week will now be an Unsanctioned Match.

What's next?

Drake Maverick has been doing some tremendous work over on Monday Night Raw, as he and R-Truth have been going back-and-forth over the 24/7 Championship. Maverick, now a former 4-time 24/7 Champion, will be looking to put Kanellis in his place during next week's Unsanctioned match between the pair.

The Unsanctioned Match itself will be something to watch out for, considering how great the 205 Live product has been recently.