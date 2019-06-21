WWE News: Drake Maverick loses WWE 24/7 Championship at his own wedding [VIDEO]

Drake Maverick's reign was short-lived

A brand new WWE 24/7 Champion has been crowned - at Drake Maverick's own wedding! What should have been the happiest day of the inaugural 205 Live General Manager's life quickly turned to despair as, shortly after saying, "I do," Maverick was pinned by former - and new - 24/7 Champion R-Truth!

WWE broke the news moments ago as they posted a video of Drake Maverick kissing the bride with best man EC3 shaking his hand before the happy couple walked down the aisle...only to be greeted by a referee before R-Truth rolled up Maverick from behind to regain the title. Maverick then hilariously ran out on his new wife, apologizing as he tried to hunt down Truth to recapture the gold!

R-Truth is now a six-time WWE 24/7 Champion, having previously won the title in mid-air by pinning Jinder Mahal on a plane as the WWE roster flew to Saudi Arabia - but this title change may just be the most bizarre yet.

Now all that's left is to see what kind of reception, ahem, R-Truth gets when he's next confronted by Maverick - or whoever else ropes in a referee to try and become the new 24/7 Champion! This one isn't over, though, not by a long shot. Maverick will be sure to seek revenge on the new champ.

One thing is for sure, though, the 24/7 Championship is fast becoming one of the most interesting storylines in WWE, even transcending regular programming with title changes possible anytime, anywhere - so long as there's a WWE Superstar willing to win it, a referee and a camera present.

Did you enjoy Drake Maverick's reign as WWE 24/7 Champion? Who do you think will win it next? Let us know in the comments section below!