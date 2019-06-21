WWE News: Drake Maverick's wife comments after R-Truth crashes their wedding

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 600 // 21 Jun 2019, 22:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drake Maverick lost the 24/7 Championship at his own wedding

What's the story?

One of the most bizarre WWE moments of 2019 took place on Friday when R-Truth crashed Drake Maverick’s wedding to regain the 24/7 Championship.

Writing on Twitter, Maverick’s wife gave her reaction to having her big day overshadowed by a WWE storyline development.

In case you didn't know…

Drake Maverick made it his mission to win the 24/7 Championship as soon as the new title was introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the May 20 episode of Raw.

The following day, he printed hundreds of ‘WANTED’ posters in search for R-Truth, while he has since been shown chasing the 24/7 champion around the arena on both Raw and SmackDown Live.

As well as posting dozens of social media updates during this time, Maverick’s status as the 205 Live General Manager has come under question due to his obsession with winning the 24/7 Championship.

On the June 18 episode of SmackDown Live, the Englishman’s dream to win the title finally became a reality when he pinned Truth in the parking lot before stealing a referee’s car to head to his wedding.

Fast forward to the ceremony, which was attended by several WWE Superstars, and Truth appeared out of nowhere to pin Maverick shortly after his marriage to Renee Michelle – a 2017 Mae Young Classic participant – was made official.

The heart of the matter

After footage of R-Truth’s latest 24/7 Championship triumph was released by WWE, Renee Michelle took to Twitter to jokingly claim that she already wants a divorce from her new husband.

Advertisement

"I can’t believe he allowed this to affect our wedding day! He is obsessed. The hell with this 24/7 thing! I WANT A DIVORCE!"

I can’t believe he allowed this to affect our wedding day! He is obsessed. The hell with this 24/7 thing!



I WANT A DIVORCE! https://t.co/bdoAaANX1G — ✨Renee Michelle✨ (@1ReneeMichelle) June 21, 2019

What's next?

The 24/7 Championship has changed hands in several crazy places so far, including on a plane and on a golf course, but a title change at a wedding ceremony will be difficult to beat. Knowing how much Drake Maverick wanted to win this title, you can bet that he will be trying to regain it from R-Truth again on next week’s Raw.